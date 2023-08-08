News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tons of Russian wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

August 08, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 235,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 175,000 metric tons for Sept. 15-30 shipment, as well as 60,000 metric tons for Oct. 1-15 shipment, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by David Evans)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

