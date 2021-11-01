Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Adds detail

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender for shipment over Dec. 11-20.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

- Agro AST: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $331.90 a tonne, plus and $31.93 freight, equating to $363.83 a tonne.

- Posco International: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $332.55 and $31.93 freight, equating to $364.48 a tonne.

- Solaris: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $332.55 and $31.93 freight, equating to $364.48 a tonne.

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on .

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Sarah El Safty in Cairo, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.