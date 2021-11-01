World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender for shipment over Dec. 11-20.

