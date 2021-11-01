Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender for shipment over Dec. 11-20. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman ) ((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;)) nC6N2R002R
