Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender for shipment over Dec. 11-20.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman )

