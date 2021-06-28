Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in tender

Adds purchase breakdown

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Monday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender for shipment Aug. 25 - Sept. 5.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Cargill: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $242.93 + $27.85 freight from NNC = $270.78

Ameropa: 2x60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $242.93 + $27.85 freight from NNC = $270.78

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on .

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.