Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in tender

Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Monday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender for shipment Aug. 25 - Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

