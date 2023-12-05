Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 MT of wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 180,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for at sight payment and 120,000 tons of Russian wheat for payment via 270-day letters of credit, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin Shipment At Sight 270-Day LCs Freight C&F Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU Jan. 26-Feb. 4 - $255.00 $23.25 $278.25 Cereal Crops Trading 60 RU Jan. 26-Feb. 4 - $255.00 $23.25 $278.25 Nibulon 60 UKR Jan. 26-Feb. 4 $249.90 $19.10 $269.00 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Heinrich) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

