Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 MT of wheat in tender

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 180,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.
The purchase comprised 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for at sight payment and 120,000 tons of Russian wheat for payment via 270-day letters of credit, GASC said.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:
Supplier
QTY/KMT
Origin
Shipment
At Sight
270-Day LCs
Freight
C&F
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
Jan. 26-Feb. 4
-
$255.00
$23.25
$278.25
Cereal Crops Trading
60
RU
Jan. 26-Feb. 4
-
$255.00
$23.25
$278.25
Nibulon
60
UKR
Jan. 26-Feb. 4
$249.90
$19.10
$269.00
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Heinrich)
