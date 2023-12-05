News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 MT of wheat in tender

December 05, 2023 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 180,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for at sight payment and 120,000 tons of Russian wheat for payment via 270-day letters of credit, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

At Sight

270-Day LCs

Freight

C&F

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

Jan. 26-Feb. 4

-

$255.00

$23.25

$278.25

Cereal Crops Trading

60

RU

Jan. 26-Feb. 4

-

$255.00

$23.25

$278.25

Nibulon

60

UKR

Jan. 26-Feb. 4

$249.90

$19.10

$269.00

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

