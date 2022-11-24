Egypt's GASC buys 175,000 tonnes of wheat via private talks - traders

Adds more purchases

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 115,000 tonnes of wheat on Thursday via private talks with suppliers, traders told Reuters.

Negotiations are still ongoing and it is possible more could be bought by GASC, traders added.

It is believed that a further 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat might have been bought, traders said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier

Origin

Price

Shipment

Quantity (T)

CHS

Ukrainian

$361

1-31 Dec 2022

35,000

Grain Flower

Russian

$361

1-15 Jun 2023

40,000

Grain Flower

Russian

$361

15-30 Jun 2023

40,000

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

