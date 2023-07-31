News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

July 31, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds prices from traders

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in a tender.

The purchase comprised 100,000 tonnes bought from Viterra to arrive during September and October, and 50,000 tonnes from Alvean to arrive during September.

GASC did not give price details. But European traders said both trading houses sold at the same price of $574.74 a metric ton on cost and freight (c&f) terms which include ocean shippping costs.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg. Editing by Peter Graff and Louise Heavens)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.