Egypt's GASC buys 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in a tender.

The purchase comprised 100,000 tonnes bought from Viterra to arrive during September and October, and 50,000 tonnes from Alvean to arrive during September.

GASC did not give price details. But European traders said both trading houses sold at the same price of $574.74 a metric ton on cost and freight (c&f) terms which include ocean shippping costs.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg. Editing by Peter Graff and Louise Heavens)

