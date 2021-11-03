World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 15,000 T of sunflower oil in tender

Contributor
Sarah El Safty Reuters
Published

Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Dec. 25-Jan. 15.

Adding Purchase Breakdown

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Dec. 25-Jan. 15.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Belluno: 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,440 per tonne with payment at sight.

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular