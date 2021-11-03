Egypt's GASC buys 15,000 T of sunflower oil in tender

Adding Purchase Breakdown

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said on Wednesday it had bought 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Dec. 25-Jan. 15.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Belluno: 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at $1,440 per tonne with payment at sight.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

