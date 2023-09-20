Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat in tender

Adds details

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 120,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per ton:

1- Viterra: $255.91 FOB + freight $16.09= $272 C&F

2- ADM: $255.91 FOB + freight $16.09 = $272 C&F

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.