Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via direct talks -traders

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via direct talks with suppliers, traders said.

The cargoes are believed to have been sold by trading company Solaris at a price of $340 per tonne on a cost and freight basis. The wheat will be shipped between Nov. 10 and Nov. 30 in either two 60,000-tonne cargoes or four 30,000-tonne cargoes, with payment using 180-day letters of credit, traders added.

This is Egypt's second Russian wheat purchase in a little over a week, with GASC purchasing around 240,000 tonnes at a reported price of $368 per tonne.

Global markets have recently been weighed down by fears of recession, dragging down stocks and commodities.

Meanwhile, Russian wheat exports are expected to rise to 4 million tonnes in September as a record-high crop begins to reach the market, traders said.

Egypt, often the world's largest wheat importer, has not issued international purchasing tenders since it cancelled one in mid-July, opting instead to buy around 1.5 million tonnes of wheat through private direct talks with global companies.

The supply minister said this week that direct talks can provide more attractive prices in times of uncertainty.

Egypt currently has around seven months worth of wheat reserves, according to the supply ministry.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

