Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 T of yellow corn in tender

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said it had bought 120,000 metric tons of Ukrainian yellow corn in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

180-day LCs

Freight

C&f

Nibulon

60

UKR

Mar. 26-Apr. 5

$185.00

$35.25

$220.25

TOI Commodities

60

UKR

Mar. 15-25

$185.00

$35.25

$220.25

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

