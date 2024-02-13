News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 T of yellow corn in tender

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 13, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said it had bought 120,000 metric tons of Ukrainian yellow corn in an international tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

Shipment

180-day LCs

Freight

C&f

Nibulon

60

UKR

Mar. 26-Apr. 5

$185.00

$35.25

$220.25

TOI Commodities

60

UKR

Mar. 15-25

$185.00

$35.25

$220.25

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.