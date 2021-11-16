Egypt's GASC buys 12,000 T of sunflower oil in international tender

Adds detail

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it had bought 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Jan. 10-30.

GASC bought the sunflower oil from Viterra at $1,425 per tonne, with payment at sight, traders said.

The authority also bought 8,000 tonnes of soyoil at the local production tender at about $1,377.7 per tonne for arrival Jan. 1-20.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

