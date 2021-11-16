World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 12,000 T of sunflower oil in international tender

Sarah El Safty Reuters
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it had bought 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Jan. 10-30.

