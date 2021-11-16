Egypt's GASC buys 12,000 T of sunflower oil in international tender

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it had bought 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Jan. 10-30.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

