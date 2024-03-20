Egypt's GASC buys 110,000 MT of wheat in tender

Adds details, GASC confirmation

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 110,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, GASC and traders said.

The purchase comprised 50,000 metric tons of Bulgarian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, they said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY/KMT Origin FOB 270-day LCs Freight C&F Buildcom 50 BGR $234.50 $16.75 $251.25 Al Dahra 60 RO $234.50 $20.78 $255.28 (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

