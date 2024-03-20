News & Insights

Egypt's GASC buys 110,000 MT of wheat in tender

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

March 20, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details, GASC confirmation

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 110,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, GASC and traders said.

The purchase comprised 50,000 metric tons of Bulgarian wheat and 60,000 metric tons of Romanian wheat, they said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier

QTY/KMT

Origin

FOB 270-day LCs

Freight

C&F

Buildcom

50

BGR

$234.50

$16.75

$251.25

Al Dahra

60

RO

$234.50

$20.78

$255.28

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

