Egypt's GASC buys 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

Adds domestic tender results

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Tuesday said it bought 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.

Traders said GASC bought the sunflower oil from ADM at $1,590 a tonne for payment at sight.

Traders also said GASC bought 29,000 tonnes of soyoil in a domestic tender for arrival July 16 to Aug. 5.

They gave the following breakdown of the domestic purchase in Egyptian pounds:

•Alex Company for Seeds: 12,000 tonnes of soyoil at 21,200 EGP per metric tonne (eqv $1,348.60)

•El Magd: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 21,200 EGP/mt (eqv $1,348.60)

•Safa: 4,000 tonnes of soyoil at 21,200 EGP/mt (eqv $1,348.60)

•UCCMA: 3,000 tonnes of soyoil at 21,200 EGP/mt (eqv $1,348.60)

