Egypt's GASC buys 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Tuesday said it bought 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.

Traders said GASC bought the sunflower oil from ADM at $1,590 a tonne for payment at sight.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.