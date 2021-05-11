World Markets

Egypt's GASC buys 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Tuesday said it bought 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Tuesday said it bought 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender for arrival July 11-31.

Traders said GASC bought the sunflower oil from ADM at $1,590 a tonne for payment at sight.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular