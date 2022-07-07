Egypt’s GASC bought about 63,000 tonnes of German wheat in direct deal - sources

CAIRO/HAMBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC purchased about 63,000 tonnes of German-origin wheat in a direct deal this week, sources said on Thursday.

It was believed the purchase was made on July 5, continuing recent buying by GASC without international tenders being issued.

GASC is also believed to have bought around 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses on Monday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris)

