Egypt's GASC bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn

Adds details from traders

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said in a statement on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of yellow corn.

The shipments will arrive during the second half of February and early March, the statement said.

Traders said GASC bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn through direct offers, adding that the two 30,000 tonne cargos were sold at an FOB price of $308 per tonne each, with a shipping cost of $15 per tonne.

The purchase comes after GASC cancelled a corn tender earlier this week.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah and Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alexander Smith and Leslie Adler)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.