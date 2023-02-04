World Markets

Egypt's GASC bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn

February 04, 2023 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Momen Saeed Attallah and Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds details from traders

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said in a statement on Saturday it had bought 60,000 tonnes of yellow corn.

The shipments will arrive during the second half of February and early March, the statement said.

Traders said GASC bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn through direct offers, adding that the two 30,000 tonne cargos were sold at an FOB price of $308 per tonne each, with a shipping cost of $15 per tonne.

The purchase comes after GASC cancelled a corn tender earlier this week.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah and Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alexander Smith and Leslie Adler)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.