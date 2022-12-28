Egypt's GASC bought 200,000 tonnes of wheat in World Bank-funded tender

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities contracted for a quantity of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat.

The purchase was divided into five shipments of 40,000 tonnes from the supplier Grain Flower at a price of $339 per ton. Payment will be at sight on a C&F basis, with shipment between Feb. 1-15, 2023.

The tender comes within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank with Loan No. EG-9399.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Editing by Chris Reese)

