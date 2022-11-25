Commodities

Egypt's GASC bought 175,000 tonnes wheat on Thursday-traders

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 25, 2022 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan and Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC bought an estimated total of 175,000 tonnes of wheat in private deals with trading houses late on Thursday, traders said on Friday.

Traders had estimated the total at 175,000 tonnes on Thursday night but had been uncertain whether more could be bought. They later said no more had been purchased.

The deals were made without issuing an international tender, a introduced by GASC recently.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sarah El Safty, editing by Kim Coghill)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.