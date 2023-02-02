Commodities

Egypt's GASC books about 535,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

February 02, 2023 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by Michael Hogan and Nafisa Eltahir for Reuters ->

HAMBURG/CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has provisionally bought about 535,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender on Thursday, traders said.

The wheat was all expected to be sourced from Russia, they said.

The purchase is provisional as it awaits final approval from the World Bank, which is funding purchases from the tender.

Offers in the tender were submitted earlier on Thursday.

