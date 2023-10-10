News & Insights

Commodities

Egypt's GASC believed to have made wheat purchase in private talks -traders

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

October 10, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty, Michael Hogan, Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds purchase and details

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have made a wheat purchase in private talks on Tuesday, several traders told Reuters.

One trader estimated a purchase of 500,000 tons of wheat, and a second trader gave a higher estimate of around a million tons.

The wheat is believed to be of Russian origin with shipment expected in November and December, the traders told Reuters.

GASC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.