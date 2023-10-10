Egypt's GASC believed to have made wheat purchase in private talks -traders

Adds purchase and details

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have made a wheat purchase in private talks on Tuesday, several traders told Reuters.

One trader estimated a purchase of 500,000 tons of wheat, and a second trader gave a higher estimate of around a million tons.

The wheat is believed to be of Russian origin with shipment expected in November and December, the traders told Reuters.

GASC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

