Egypt's GASC believed to have directly bought one cargo of wheat on Thursday- traders

November 18, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat on Thursday via private talks with suppliers, traders said on Friday.

Details of the purchase have not been announced, but traders say the cargo was sold at a price of $361.5 per tonne from Egyptian African Company.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
