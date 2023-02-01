Egypt's GASC believed to have cancelled corn tender, traders say

Recasts with GASC statement

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it has cancelled a corn purchase tender that closed on Wednesday with no purchase made.

Traders said prices offered were regarded as too high, though offers were lower than GASC's previous corn tender in January.

The yellow corn was sought for rapid shipment between Feb. 20 and March 10.

U.S.-origin corn had been offered at the lowest price in the tender on Wednesday at $300 a tonne FOB or $332.35 a tonne c&f including ocean shipping costs.

On Jan. 19 GASC bought 50,000 tonnes of Romanian corn at $339 a tonne on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy had said the corn will be sold to the private sector via Egypt's new commodities exchange in an effort to counter a feed shortage and inflation in the country.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman and Diane Craft)

