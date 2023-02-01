Commodities

Egypt's GASC believed to have cancelled corn tender- traders

February 01, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's state buyer GASC is believed to have cancelled a corn purchase tender which closed on Wednesday with no purchase made, traders said.

Confirmation from GASC was still awaited.

U.S.-origin corn had been offered at the lowest price in the tender earlier on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

