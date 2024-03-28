Egypt's GASC believed to buy 35,250 T of vegetable oils in tender, traders say

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have bought around 35,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender, traders told Reuters.

GASC has yet to officially announce the purchase.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

