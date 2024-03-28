News & Insights

Egypt's GASC believed to buy 35,250 T of vegetable oils in tender, traders say

March 28, 2024 — 12:41 pm EDT

Written by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have bought around 35,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender, traders told Reuters.

GASC has yet to officially announce the purchase.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

