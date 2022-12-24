Egypt's GASC announces wheat tender as part of food security programme

Adds details

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), announced on Saturday an invitation for a tender to buy wheat as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.

GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes, plus or minus 5% at the sellers' discretion, from the last crop on a C&F basis for shipment from Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tenderbook. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

The deadline for offers is Tuesday.

The tender is within the framework of the Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project, funded by the World Bank, under loan number EG-9399, GASC said.

The World Bank board approved in June a $500 million loan to fund wheat imports for Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers.

"The Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project will help cushion the impact of the war in Ukraine on food and nutrition security in Egypt," the World Bank said.

