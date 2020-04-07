Egypt's foreign reserves drop to $40.1 bln in March -c.bank

Adds details, background

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign reserves dropped to $40.1 billion at the end of March, from $45.5 billion in February, the central bank said on Tuesday, blaming the fallout of the coronavirus on the economy.

The fall in reserves follows a steady upward trend in previous months and comes as Egypt tries to cope with the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank said it had used $5.4 billion to cover portfolio outflows through its mechanism to repatriate hard currency, to support local hard currency needs to fund strategic imports and honour debt obligations.

"The decline ... came on the back of the unprecedented blow to the global financial markets arising from the coronavirus epidemic spread, which resulted in the sharpest portfolio flows reversal on record from emerging markets, including the Egyptian market," the bank said in a statement.

Despite the fall, Egypt's net foreign reserves still covered around eight months of imports and enabled the country to honour its debt obligations, it added.

The Egyptian pound has been stable since the coronavirus started hitting the economy. Egypt has closed its airports and tourist resorts, collapsing the tourism industry. A night curfew has been also imposed.

Egypt has a $1 billion dollar-denominated sovereign bond EG050526585= coming due on April 29, Refinitiv data showed.

The yield on the bond has soared in recent weeks, rising to more than 24% at the end of March after hovering around 3% for most of January and February. Yields stood at just over 14% on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs expects Egypt's portfolio outflows worth $12 billion in the first half and a decline of foreign reserves by just over $10 billion this year, it said in a note.

"This deterioration in Egypt's external balance sheet could potentially put pressure on the nominal exchange rate, but our base case remains that the Egyptian authorities will seek to maintain the Pound near current levels," the bank said.

It said Egypt wanted to prioritise price stability to protect living standards.

