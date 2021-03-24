World Markets

Egypt's financial regulator and central bank to create bourse liquidity fund - statement

Contributor
Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt's financial regulatory authority has agreed with the country's central bank to create a fund to increase liquidity in the country's stock exchange, it said in a statement, following sharp losses in recent days.

The fund would provide financing to brokerage firms "in order to increase liquidity in the Egyptian bourse and introduce new investors as well as increase the solvency and financial capacity of existing investors", the statement said.

On Tuesday, Egypt's stock exchange suspended trading for half an hour after its EGX100 index fell by 5% in the morning trading session.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

