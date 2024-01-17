Egypt's finance minister reports $4.86 billion primary budget surplus in H1 2023/24

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget achieved a primary surplus of 150 billon Egyptian pounds ($4.86 billion) for the July-to-December period in the fiscal year 2023/2024, with a total deficit of 4.95% of GDP, its finance minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

