Egypt's finance minister estimates 3.3% growth in FY 20/21

Nadine Awadalla
Ehab Farouk
Egypt's finance minister said on Monday that economic growth could be 3.3% in the financial year that began in July, and that it would fall within the range of 2.8%-3.5%.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait also said in a television interview that Egypt had lost 220 bln Egyptian pounds ($14 bln) in revenue in the final quarter of the 2019-20 financial year as the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

