Egypt's finance minister estimates 3.3% growth in FY 20/21

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's finance minister said on Monday that economic growth could be 3.3% in the financial year that began in July, and that it would fall within the range of 2.8%-3.5%.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait also said in a television interview that Egypt had lost 220 bln Egyptian pounds ($14 bln) in revenue in the final quarter of the 2019-20 financial year as the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.