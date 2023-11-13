Egypt's ESIIC tenders to buy 50,000 metric tons raw sugar

Adds shipment periods, details from paragraph 4

HAMBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian state buyer Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Co. (ESIIC) has issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

The sugar can be sourced from any optional origins.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 18.

It was sought for arrival in two possible combinations. The first possible period is between Dec. 25, 2023, and Jan 10, 2024. The second is in 2024, between Jan. 11 and Jan. 26.

In Egypt's last reported sugar tender on Nov. 6, Egypt's state commodity buyer GASC purchased some 100,000 tons of white refined sugar while acting on behalf of ESIIC.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

