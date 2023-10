CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar in a tender, according to a statement by the company.

The deadline for offers is Oct. 7, 2023.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Enas Alashray;)

