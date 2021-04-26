Egypt’s ESIIC cancels tender for 100,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar, trader say

Adds details

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's state sugar buyer ESIIC cancelled a tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw cane sugar, traders in Germany and Egypt said on Monday.

ESIIC was seeking the sugar in two 50,000 tonne deliveries for shipment periods between May 21-June 5 and July 5-20.

Traders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said ESIIC did not make a purchase because of high prices.

The following offers were among the most competitive presented at the tender, they said:

*ED&F Man: 50,000 tonnes at $438.50 per tonne for July 5-20

*Louis Dreyfus: 50,000 tonnes at $453.25 per tonne for delivery May21-June 5

*Louis Dreyfus: 50,000 tonnes at $438.25 per tonne for delivery July 5-20

