Egypt’s ESIIC cancels tender for 100,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar - trade

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's state sugar buyer ESIIC canceled a tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw cane sugar, traders said on Monday.

ESIIC was seeking the sugar in two 50,000 tonne deliveries for shipment periods between May 21-June 5 and July 5-20.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan Writing by Aidan Lewis)

