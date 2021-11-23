Egypt's electricity, petroleum ministries agree to fix gas prices for electricity sector - minister

World Markets

Moataz Abdelrahiem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's electricity and petroleum ministries have agreed to fix gas prices for the electricity sector, minister Mohamed Shaker told Al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Most Popular