Egypt's electricity, petroleum ministries agree to fix gas prices for electricity sector - minister

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's electricity and petroleum ministries have agreed to fix gas prices for the electricity sector, minister Mohamed Shaker told Al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

