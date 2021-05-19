World Markets

Egypt's EFG Hermes and sovereign fund to buy 76% of Arab Investment Bank

Moamen Said Attalah Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egypt's EFG Hermes Holdings and the sovereign fund will acquire 76% of the capital of state-owned Arab Investment Bank, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cabinet approved the acquisition which will take place by increasing the bank's capital to five billion Egyptian pounds ($319.90 million), it added.

EFG Hermes will own 51% of the bank and the sovereign fund 25% after the transaction, while the National Investment Bank will maintain a stake of 24%, the statement said.

($1 = 15.6300 Egyptian pounds)

