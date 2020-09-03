Egypt's economy grew by 3.5% in FY 2019/20 -minister

CAIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy grew by 3.5% in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Thursday, a revision down from a preliminary 3.8% announced last month.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, Egypt had been targeting growth of 5.8% in fiscal year 2019/20.

The economy has been boosted in recent years by an upswing in tourism, strong remittances from Egyptian workers abroad and recently discovered natural gas fields coming onstream.

But since the coronavirus outbreak, tourism has collapsed, the price of gas has plummeted, and worker remittances have come under threat with the decline of oil revenues in Gulf Arab states where many Egyptians are employed.

A cabinet statement quoted al-Saeed as saying during a weekly ministerial meeting on Thursday that "without the government intervention, the growth rate for the year 2019/20 was expected to be 1.9%".

Preliminary data showed that real GDP growth had fallen to 3.8% in the fiscal year to June 30 despite having grown by 5.6% from July to December, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said last month.

Egypt expects the economy to grow 3.5% in fiscal year 2020/21, which started in July, but that could slow to 2% if the coronavirus crisis drags on till year-end, al-Saeed said in May.

