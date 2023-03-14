Egypt's economy expected to grow 4.2% in FY 2022/23 - cabinet

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy is expected to grow 4.2% in the current fiscal year 2022/23, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

The economy grew by 3.9% in the second quarter of FY 2022/23, while the unemployment rate went down to 7.2% in the same quarter, the statement added.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah)

