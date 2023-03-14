World Markets

Egypt's economy expected to grow 4.2% in FY 2022/23 - cabinet

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

March 14, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy is expected to grow 4.2% in the current fiscal year 2022/23, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

The economy grew by 3.9% in the second quarter of FY 2022/23, while the unemployment rate went down to 7.2% in the same quarter, the statement added.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.