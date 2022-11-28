Egypt's economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of FY 2022/23 - cabinet

Corrects employment to unemployment in para 2

CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egypt posted economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of the fiscal year 2022/23, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 7.4% in Q1 against 7.2% in the corresponding period of FY 2021/22, according to the statement.

