Egypt's economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of FY 2022/23 - cabinet

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

November 28, 2022 — 11:33 am EST

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

Corrects employment to unemployment in para 2

CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egypt posted economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of the fiscal year 2022/23, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 7.4% in Q1 against 7.2% in the corresponding period of FY 2021/22, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
