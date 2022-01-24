Commodities

Egypt's Delta passes in tender for 80,000 tonnes sugar- traders

Egypt’s Delta Sugar Company is believed to have cancelled an international tender to buy up to 80,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar with no purchase made, European traders said on Monday.

The tender had closed last week seeking one consignment of 50,000 tonnes and one of 30,000 tonnes.

