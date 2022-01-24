Egypt's Delta passes in tender for 80,000 tonnes sugar- traders

HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Delta Sugar Company is believed to have cancelled an international tender to buy up to 80,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar with no purchase made, European traders said on Monday.

The tender had closed last week seeking one consignment of 50,000 tonnes and one of 30,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

