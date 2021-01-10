Egypt's December headline inflation decelerates to 5.4%

World Markets

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to 5.4% in December from 5.7% in November, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

Headline inflation fell by 0.4 percentage point month-on-month in December after having risen by 0.8 point in November.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, eased to 3.803% in December year-on-year, from 4.021% in November, the central bank said.

December's lower inflation rate was driven by a seasonal reduction in food prices and lower demand for clothing, said Naeem Brokerage

Inflation in Egypt peaked at 33% in mid-2017 after the government undertook austerity measures linked to a three-year loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In recent months, the rate had fallen back to near its lowest since 2005, with headline inflation standing at 3.7% in September.

