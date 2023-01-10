Egypt's Dec headline inflation accelerates to 21.3% y/y

Adds details

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3% from 18.7% in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and continued restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists had projected inflation of 20.50%. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due later on Tuesday, would come in at a median 23.6%, up from 21.5% in November.

The central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to depreciate by about 14.5% on Oct. 27 and let its value continue weakening slowly and incrementally in November and December.

Egypt's surging prices will add to pressure on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on Feb. 2.

