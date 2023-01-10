World Markets

Egypt's Dec headline inflation accelerates to 21.3% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

January 10, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

Adds details

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3% from 18.7% in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and continued restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists had projected inflation of 20.50%. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due later on Tuesday, would come in at a median 23.6%, up from 21.5% in November.

The central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to depreciate by about 14.5% on Oct. 27 and let its value continue weakening slowly and incrementally in November and December.

Egypt's surging prices will add to pressure on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on Feb. 2.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.