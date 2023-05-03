News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt's current account moves into surplus in Oct-Dec

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

May 03, 2023 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

Adds quarterly figures, details

CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account turned a surplus for the first time in years in the October-to-December quarter as imports dropped and exports rose, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt imposed import restrictions during most of 2022 and continues to suffer an acute shortage of foreign currency.

The current account registered a surplus of $1.41 billion dollars compared to deficits of $3.19 billion in July to September and $3.8 billion in Oct-Dec 2021.

Imports fell to $17.99 billion from $19.07 billion in July-September and $22.48 billion a year earlier, while exports rose to $11.54 billion from $9.97 billion in July-September. Exports in October-December in 2021 were $11.83 billion.

Tourism and Suez Canal revenue also rose during the quarter from the previous year.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Patrick Werr Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.