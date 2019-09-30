Egypt's current account deficit widens to $8.2 bln in 2018/19-central bank

Adds details, background

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $8.2 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year from $6 billion the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment fell to $5.9 billion over the period, from $7.7 billion a year earlier, it said.

It gave no quarterly data.

The 2018/2019 oil trade balance was in surplus for the first time since the 2012/13 financial year at $8.1 million, the central bank said, citing higher energy investments. That compares with a deficit of $3.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Workers' remittances fell to $25.2 billion in 2018/19 from $26.4 billion a year earlier, the data showed. Travel receipts rose to $12.6 billion in the same period from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Amina Ismail; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.