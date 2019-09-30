World Markets

Egypt's current account deficit widens to $8.2 bln in 2018/19-central bank

Contributors
Ulf Laessing Reuters
Amina Ismail Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt's current account deficit widened to $8.2 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year from $6 billion the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

Adds details, background

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $8.2 billion in the 2018/19 fiscal year from $6 billion the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment fell to $5.9 billion over the period, from $7.7 billion a year earlier, it said.

It gave no quarterly data.

The 2018/2019 oil trade balance was in surplus for the first time since the 2012/13 financial year at $8.1 million, the central bank said, citing higher energy investments. That compares with a deficit of $3.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Workers' remittances fell to $25.2 billion in 2018/19 from $26.4 billion a year earlier, the data showed. Travel receipts rose to $12.6 billion in the same period from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Amina Ismail; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular