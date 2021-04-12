Egypt's current account deficit widens to $7.6 bln in July-Dec

Adds details

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $7.6 billion in July-December from $4.6 billion in the same period in 2019, the central bank said on Monday.

Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad rose to $15.5 billion in July-December from $13.7 billion a year earlier, while tourism revenues plunged to $1.7 billion from $7.25 billion.

Egypt's economy slowed significantly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic though, unlike many other countries it remained in growth.

"Egypt's transactions with the external world demonstrated its resilience and ability to weather the shock caused by COVID-19 pandemic," the central bank said in a statement accompanying the balance of payments figures.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) shrank by 32.3% to $3.4 billion, though non-oil FDI increased by $144.7 million to $710.9 million.

Revenues generated by the Suez Canal dipped to $2.9 billion from $3.03 billion in the previous year.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

