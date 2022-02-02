Egypt's current account deficit widens to $4 bln in July-Sept 2021- C.Bank

Adds details

CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $4 billion in the July-Sept 2021 period from $2.8 billion in same quarter a year earlier, as its non-oil trade deficit rose by 26.1%, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The cost of non-oil imports rose to $16.9 billion in the quarter, mainly due to pharmaceutical goods including vaccines, as well as soya beans, propylene polymers, cast iron and wheat, the central bank said in a statement.

Tourism receipts climbed sharply to $2.84 billion from $801 million in July-September 2020. That represented a continued recovery from the impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions which had seen revenues rise to $1.75 billion in April-June 2021.

Remittance payments from Egyptians working abroad edged up to $8.15 billion in July-September, from $8.028 billion a year prior.

Net foreign direct investment stood at $1.66 billion, a slight increase on the $1.61 billion recorded in July-September 2020.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jon Boyle, Philippa Fletcher)

