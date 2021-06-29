World Markets

Egypt's current account deficit widens to $13.3 billion in July-March

Egypt's current account deficit widened to $13.3 billion in July to March 2020/21 from $7.3 billion during the same period in the previous financial year as tourism revenues plunged, the central bank said on Tuesday.

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit widened to $13.3 billion in July to March 2020/21 from $7.3 billion during the same period in the previous financial year as tourism revenues plunged, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Tourism revenues dropped by 67.4% to $3.1 billion over the nine month period as the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced international travel, down from $9.6 billion in July-March 2019/20.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment fell 19.3% to $4.8 billion as investments in the oil sector reversed from a net inflow to a net outflow and non-oil sector investments remained unchanged.

However, remittances from Egyptians working abroad continued to show resilience, rising by 8.5% to $23.4 billion from $21.5 billion.

Egypt's non-oil trade deficit widened by 12.7% to $30.7 billion in July-March, which the central bank attributed partly to a rise in imports of medicines and sterilisation equipment used for COVID-19.

