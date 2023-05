CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $1.8 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23 from $7.8 billion in the same half the year before, the central bank said in a statement early on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

